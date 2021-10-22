Crews respond to a garage fire in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crews responded to a fire at a stand-alone garage at South 16th Street and Cleveland Avenue early Thursday morning.

Waco Fire responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed.

They did extinguish the flames.

The fire did not damage any surroundings and there were no reports of injuries, officials said.

The garage was a total loss, officials add.

Officials will be investigating what caused the fire to start.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.