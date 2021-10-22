DOCS Dental aims to give military families at Fort Hood a new reason to smile

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX)- DOCS Dental, which has been providing dental care for military communities across the nation for almost 30 years, on Thursday announced the launch of a new, on-post dental practice at Fort hood.

“These soldiers and their families, they dedicate their lives to protect, you know, our, you know, our well-being, our freedom, so any time that you can help out, it makes an extraordinary, difference,” said Quincy Harris, marketing director for Docs Dental.

The company will now bring its full range of services on post to military members, their families and retirees through its partnership with the Army and Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES).

Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony included a special appearance by The Josh Abbott Band.

“I love what I do for a living, but I don’t pretend that it’s important. I think what all these people are doing is very important,” said Josh Abbott.

“I think what all these people are doing is very important. I mean, we’ve got a kernel over here who’s dedicated his entire life to our country and his team and his troops.”

For more information or to book your appointment visit: https://docsdental.health/schedule-appointment

