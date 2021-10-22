Advertisement

Driver of stolen car killed in wreck identified

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck involving a stolen vehicle and an unidentified driver.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS identified the person killed in a crash involving a stolen car. The crash happened the evening of Oct. 21.

According to Texas DPS, Edward Charles Herman Jr., from Copperas Cove, was driving westbound on I-14 in the left shoulder at an unsafe speed.

The car, a Honda Accent, traveled off the side of the road, hit the embankment and rolled end over end several times.

The crashed happened near the Coryell County line, just after the Clear Creek exit.

At the time of the wreck, DPS said Herman did not have a wallet or identification card. The owner of the car reported it was missing to the Killeen Police Department before the crash happened.

Herman was transported to Darnell Hospital on Fort Hood, and was pronounced dead that evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

