First Fort Hood soldier transitioning into the Space Force

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The new military branch Space Force is taking in a Fort Hood soldier for the first time.

Army Staff Sergeant Paul Daw has been working as a geospatial engineer since 2015. He says he was joking with his brothers in arms about the new branch at first, then seriously considered it when a job opened.

“I wanted this because it’s a new opportunity being part of a historic creation of a new branch,” he said.

“It was very simple. Fill out this application, put your info in, and let someone else tell me whether I’m qualified for the job.”

Up to this point, most of the transfer military members have been from the Air Force, but Daw believed his experience creating maps for commanders and understanding the battlefield was a critical skill for this role.

“I’ve been working on the ground domain for the past seven years in the Army,” he said.

“So, I’m interested in seeing what the Space Force does and how they tie it to the war on the ground.”

After a tedious application process with more than 3,000 applicants, he’s now the first Fort Hood soldier to transition to the Space Force.

He’ll have to go through the Space Force equivalent of advanced individual training, or AIT, but says he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I think the history of the Army is something that’s unique and the people I work with is what I’m going to miss,” he said.

“However, again, an opportunity like this is a once in a lifetime and I don’t wanna miss out on it.”

Daw will not begin his transition until at least one year from now.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.