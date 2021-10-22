Advertisement

H-E-B to host city-wide job fair in Waco; hundreds of positions open

H-E-B on Valley Mills Drive in Waco.
H-E-B on Valley Mills Drive in Waco.(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -H-E-B is hosting a city-wide job fair and hundreds of jobs are up for grabs on Saturday.

Anyone can head out to the five H-E-B locations in Waco, or the stores in Marlin and Mexia, to be interviewed for a job on the spot.

H-E-B has a wide variety of part-time or full-time positions open and many start at $12 to $15 an hour.

“It doesn’t matter if you are looking for an entry-level job, a foot in the door, or if you already have management experience,” Rhonda Featherston, the Waco-area Community Coordinator, said.

“We are looking for all levels. Check that website and find that dream job.”

You have to be at least 16 years old to apply.

You can fill out your application in advance online and then come to the stores between 10 am and 2 pm for your interview.

Text WACO to 81931 to apply.

Make sure to bring things like your driver’s license and social security card for the interview process.

