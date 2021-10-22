Historic Waco Foundation offering chance to get into the spooky spirit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Spooky season is right around the corner, and the Historic Waco Foundation is hosting an event that’s perfect for the season.

Friday and Saturday night, the foundation is holding the Sitting Up With the Dead event at the McCulloch House Museum. The event is a fundraiser for the foundation, but also a chance for people to come and learn more about Victorian funeral customs.

Historians typically consider the Victorian era to be the mid-1830s to the early 1900s, during Queen Victoria’s reign in the United Kingdom.

The McCulloch House will be set up to look like a home would have been arranged for a funeral during the time period.

The embalmer would have been in one room of the house, and the coffin would be in another room.

James Fine, a member of the Historic Waco Foundation and field director for Higginbotham Funeral Homes for Texas, will be giving presentations about funeral practices from the time period.

Fine even has equipment used at a funeral home in Waco to show people who come for the tours. He said back during the Victorian era, people were embalmed in the home.

Katherine Kiesling, an intern with the Historic Waco Foundation, said it’s a chance for people to learn more about the traditions from the time period.

“When you get to look back and understand that they had a totally different relationship with death, it really informs how we think about the time period about how we think about loss, how things have changed over the years so it’s really neat to understand that,” Kiesling said.

The house is also arranged to showcase some of the more superstitious customs of the time, like covering all mirrors and pictures, and there will be tarot card readings and ouija board demonstrations.

Kiesling said those practices may be seen as superstitious or even weird now, but they were the norm during the Victorian era.

“Right after the Civil War, there were a lot of mourning widows and a lot of people who just couldn’t comprehend the loss,” Kiesling said. “They were really looking for a way to feel like they can connect still with the dead or the people they have lost, so they turned to spiritualism.”

Sitting Up With the Dead is a two night event. On Friday night, there will be Twilight Tours from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m., and tickets are $10.

There are Candlelight Tours on Saturday night from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., and tickets are $20. Tours run between 45 minutes to an hour, and are recommended for ages 13 and up. If you’d like to attend, you can purchase tickets at the door, or online on the foundation’s website.

College students get a 25 percent discount with a valid student ID when they purchase tickets on the door, only on the second night.

