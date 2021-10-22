Humidity and temperatures going up over the coming days

We’re less than 10 days away from Halloween but it’ll feel like only a few weeks after Labor Day here in Central Texas as warmth and humidity surge back into the area behind a very weak front that moved through Thursday. Today will be the last day until next week’s front moves through that the weather will be comfortably warm. Humidity is relatively low this morning but temperatures are still going to start out in the low-to-mid 60s in a few spots. More rural locations could also briefly dip into the upper 50s. A few departing clouds to the east should be gone later this morning and generally clear skies will warm temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s. Dew points in the mid-to-upper 50s this morning should reach the low-to-mid 60s this afternoon and will continue to climb this weekend and mugginess will be ever present, especially in the morning. Morning temperatures Saturday in the mid-to-near upper 60s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies may also be accompanied by some isolated drizzle, mainly east of I-35. Morning cloud cover will eventually give way to some afternoon sunshine. Late-day temperatures should warm into the mid-to-upper 80s. Gusty south winds near 25 MPH pull humidity into Central Texas and a late-day shower or two is possible east of I-35 but most should stay dry. The strong south winds will continue to pull humidity in Sunday with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s warming into the upper 80s. Another few spots of morning drizzle Sunday may lead to a stray shower or storm east of I-35 in the afternoon.

Heat won’t be breaking early next week until a mid-week cold front moves through. Highs Monday and Tuesday should warm into the upper 80s yet again with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Heat index values early next week may top 90° too. We’re still confident that a mid-week front will move though but we’re growing less confident in the quality (see: temperature) of the air behind the front and potentially with how much precipitation may join the front. A more progressive front could blast through the area Tuesday night and completely clear the area by sunrise Wednesday bringing little-to-no rain and only marginally dropping temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s. This seems possible but, for not, unlikely. We’re expecting a slightly slower cold front meaning the chances for showers and storms may arrive early Wednesday before sunrise with the front clearing during the morning hours. Humidity should gradually drop behind the front and highs should cool into the low-to-mid 80s after starting out in the mid 60s. The slower front should bring cooler and drier air to Central Texas but temperatures may not be as cool as originally thought. We should still see morning lows to drop low-to-mid 50s Thursday through Sunday morning with highs in the low 80s Thursday staying in the upper 70s and low 80s next weekend.

