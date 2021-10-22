Advertisement

Driver fatigue suspected in wreck that killed two people, injured three others

File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit(KWTX Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MART, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday identified Lisandro Ramirez, 19; and Israel Ramirez, 30, both of Jacksonville, Texas, as the people killed in a wreck that left three others injured.

Ramirez, the driver, was believed to be fatigued at the time of the wreck, investigators said.

The wreck happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. on October 22 on State Highway 164, east of County Road 607, east of Mart.

Investigators said Ramirez was driving a Ford F-250 that crashed into an embankment after leaving the roadway and striking a guardrail.

Four passengers riding in the pickup were injured and transported to area hospitals. Israel Ramirez, one of the passengers, later died.

“When you’re tired, your body reacts differently than it would if it were fully charged and awake,” Texas DPS said, “Fatigue can impair your ability to operate a motor vehicle by causing a slower reaction time, reduced attentiveness, and weakened information processing skills.”

