KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident that happened Thursday evening.

The crash happened near the Coryell County line on I-14 west bound, just after the Clear Creek exit.

There is no word yet on the identity of the victim.

Lanes reopened on the highway shortly after 8 p.m.

