Toasty Highs This Weekend with Fall Weather Returning Mid-Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Another warm evening is ahead with temperatures in the low to mid 80′s until sunset. It gets a little muggy late evening, with more humidity arriving Saturday morning. Because of that, we’ll have some patchy fog near and east of I-35 at sunrise. Partly cloudy skies will be seen going through Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80′s during the afternoon. We may see some record-breaking heat, as the current record is 89° as of 2003. A few spotty showers will be seen east of I-35 late afternoon and evening, with a similar setup on Sunday.

We’re looking to hit 90° to start the work week before a cold front arrives on Wednesday. The best rain chances will be seen Tuesday night going into your Wednesday, with more comfortable weather arriving by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be back down into the upper 70′s by Thursday, with fall-like weather looking to stay with us as we go into Halloween weekend.

