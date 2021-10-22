Advertisement

Waco Police asking public for help locating runaway teenager

Micha Morgan was last seen in the Waco area on October 14, 2021.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Friday asked the public for help locating Micha Morgan, 15, a girl who ran away from the Trinity Home of Faith.

The department’s Crimes Against Children Unit has been attempting to locate Morgan for the past week.

Police said she was last seen in the Waco area on October 14, 2021.

The teenager is reportedly 4′11″ tall and weighs about 96 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue denim shorts and a purple hoodie.

If you have information on Morgan’s whereabouts, please contact the Waco Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit at (254) 752-2600.

