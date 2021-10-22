Advertisement

Wisconsin audit finds elections are ‘safe and secure’

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee. The Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee said Monday, July 26, 2021, she will ensure there is a "comprehensive, forensic examination" of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election at the same time the state's nonpartisan audit bureau conducts a review. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A highly anticipated nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin did not identify any widespread fraud in the battleground state, which a key Republican legislative leader says shows that the state’s elections are “safe and secure.”

The report released Friday by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau did make dozens of recommendations on how the state might improve its elections.

Republican state Sen. Robert Cowles, who co-chairs the Legislature’s Audit Committee, says he hopes the report leads to bipartisan fixes for the issues the audit identified, but that the state’s elections, overall, are “safe and secure.”

Wisconsin is one of several states pursuing investigations into the 2020 presidential election.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The high school cafeteria manager at Lorena ISD passed away on October 19 after battling...
Lorena ISD cafeteria manager dies after battling COVID-19
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck involving a stolen vehicle and...
DPS: Driver killed in wreck involving stolen car not yet identified
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Connally ISD
Connally ISD cafeteria worker died after undergoing medical procedures; not from COVID-19, district says
Products containing delta-8 THC on the counter at GR8 Vapes in San Marcos on Oct. 20, 2021.
Texas says popular cannabis extract, delta-8, is illegal, sending retailers scrambling

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Gov. Greg Abbott, left, addresses former President Donald Trump during a border...
Abbott’s pick for top Texas election post worked with Trump to fight 2020 results
Transgender rights activists gathered May 23 outside the entrance to the House floor in Austin.
White House calls Texas’ bill targeting transgender student athletes “hateful”
File Photo: COVID-19 vaccine
Bill to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employers failed in Texas Legislature
Texas state Capitol. (File)
Texans will decide eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution on Nov. 2. Here’s what you need to know.