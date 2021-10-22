Woodway Police’s K-9 Shaka bitten by rattlesnake while protecting officer

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department on Friday revealed its beloved K-9 Shaka was bitten twice by a rattlesnake Thursday night while protecting her handler, Woodway Police Officer Joshua HIlliard.

“She is expected to have a full recovery, and will definitely be receiving a little extra love from everyone around her during this time,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Officer Hilliard and Shaka were in their backyard when Shaka alerted him to something at his feet.

“Hilliard instantly lit up the area with his flashlight, and discovered an approximately 3 foot rattlesnake coiled up and ready to strike,” the department said.

Shaka attacked the snake in an effort to protect her handler and was bitten twice on her snout.

She was immediately rushed to the Waco Animal Emergency Clinic and given anti-venom.

As of Friday morning, Shaka is recovering at South Bosque Veterinary Clinic.

“We are thankful for the quick thinking of her handler, and the around the clock care of our area’s veterinary professionals, for getting her through this scary time,” Woodway Police said.

“This sweet girl has been through a lot in the past year, which is just one of the reasons she was nominated for the Aftermath K9 Grant. Winning grant money would allow our department to not only continue running a successful K9 program, but it would also help cover emergency situations such as this one.”

To vote for Shaka, visit the Aftermath website at www.aftermath.com/2021-texas-k9-voting and their Facebook page at Aftermath Cares.

