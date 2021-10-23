Gradually Heating Up This Weekend Before Our Next Front

We’ll have some patchy fog near and east of I-35 at sunrise. Partly cloudy skies will be seen going through Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80′s during the afternoon. We may see some record-breaking heat, as the current record is 89° as of 2003. A few spotty showers will be seen east of I-35 late afternoon and evening, with a similar setup on Sunday.

We’re looking to hit 90° to start the work week before a cold front arrives on Wednesday. The best rain chances will be seen Tuesday night going into your Wednesday, with more comfortable weather arriving by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be back down into the upper 70′s by Thursday, with fall-like weather looking to stay with us as we go into Halloween weekend.

