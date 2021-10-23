It’ll Feel Like Summer Pretty Soon.....Then We Jump Back Into Fall

Temperatures stay above average to start the evening in the low to mid 80′s. We only dip to the low 70′s overnight, with morning lows right around 70°. A couple spotty showers will be possible midday Sunday, but otherwise we’ll be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs getting into the upper 80′s during the afternoon.

Our warmest day will be Monday as highs will be around 90° during the afternoon along with clear, blue skies. However, clouds return after as our next cold front approaches, bringing some spotty rain to the area Tuesday evening. The best rain chances will be Tuesday night going into Wednesday, when the front moves through. By midday Wednesday we’ll have fall-like weather back in our area, with highs in the upper 70′s during the afternoon. The beautiful weather sticks around through Halloweekend.

