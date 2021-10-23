Advertisement

Killeen: Family, neighbors create petition for Marvin Guy’s trial and release

More than seven years after a deadly confrontation with Killeen police, the family and...
More than seven years after a deadly confrontation with Killeen police, the family and supporters of Marvin Guy celebrated his 57th birthday by creating a petition to move up his trial date.(KWTX)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - More than seven years after a deadly confrontation with Killeen police, the family and supporters of Marvin Guy celebrated his 57th birthday by creating a petition to move up his trial date.

Step by step, family and friends of Marvin Guy are asking the community for help.

We’re just trying to build community awareness and support,” said his brother Garett Galloway.

Guy was arrested and accused of shooting and killing Killeen Police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock drug raid in 2014.

Guy claims he didn’t realize it was police during the 5 a.m. raid and was simply defending himself.

Seven years later, trial dates have been set and reset multiple times.

“He’s had seven birthdays that he couldn’t spend with his family,” Galloway said.

“We’re trying to gather as many people as possible to get the District Attorney’s attention to look at this.”

To help, his family and others started a petition to send to the District Attorney’s office, asking to move up his trial.

Even neighbors like Jose Lopez say while no-knock raids are a difficult issue, it’s important to support those who defend themselves.

“I’m just obligated to come and help because it could happen to anybody,” he said.

“It could happen to me, and it could happen to you. These no-knock raids have never been a good idea and it’s important to fight for justice even when it has nothing to do with you.”

The Killeen City Council voted to ban no-knock warrants for KPD back in April. While there’s still no word on when Guy’s next trial date will be, Galloway says all the family wants is a fair trial to earn his release.

“We want them to see that it’s wrong,” Galloway said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Driver fatigue suspected in wreck that killed two people, injured three others
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck involving a stolen vehicle and...
Driver of stolen car killed in wreck identified
Overnight Waco Shooting Kills 1
Man shot, killed in Waco; suspects sought
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Police on Friday identified Estevan Segura, of Harker Heights, Texas, as the man who was...
Suspect in hit-and-run collision surrenders to Copperas Cove Police

Latest News

Ellison High School JROTC conducts community clean-up efforts.
Students, help out community for National Make A Difference Day
Hundreds gathered at the Killeen Convention Center for Operation Stand Down Central Texas 8th...
‘Stand Down’ event offers services to veterans and those in need
FILE — In this Sept. 13, 2021, file photo, students board a school bus on New York's Upper West...
Disruptions to schooling fall hardest on vulnerable students
Planning to ring in the new year with some bubbly? Better stock up now.
Supply chain issues have created an alcohol shortage as holidays approach