Killeen: Family, neighbors create petition for Marvin Guy’s trial and release

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - More than seven years after a deadly confrontation with Killeen police, the family and supporters of Marvin Guy celebrated his 57th birthday by creating a petition to move up his trial date.

Step by step, family and friends of Marvin Guy are asking the community for help.

“We’re just trying to build community awareness and support,” said his brother Garett Galloway.

Guy was arrested and accused of shooting and killing Killeen Police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock drug raid in 2014.

Guy claims he didn’t realize it was police during the 5 a.m. raid and was simply defending himself.

Seven years later, trial dates have been set and reset multiple times.

“He’s had seven birthdays that he couldn’t spend with his family,” Galloway said.

“We’re trying to gather as many people as possible to get the District Attorney’s attention to look at this.”

To help, his family and others started a petition to send to the District Attorney’s office, asking to move up his trial.

Even neighbors like Jose Lopez say while no-knock raids are a difficult issue, it’s important to support those who defend themselves.

“I’m just obligated to come and help because it could happen to anybody,” he said.

“It could happen to me, and it could happen to you. These no-knock raids have never been a good idea and it’s important to fight for justice even when it has nothing to do with you.”

The Killeen City Council voted to ban no-knock warrants for KPD back in April. While there’s still no word on when Guy’s next trial date will be, Galloway says all the family wants is a fair trial to earn his release.

“We want them to see that it’s wrong,” Galloway said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.