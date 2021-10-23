Advertisement

Killeen officials say boil water notice could last until at least next week

The city of Killeen and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality continue to drain water...
The city of Killeen and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality continue to drain water and test chlorine residuals, but as the water continues to drain out, so does the patience of residents.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality continue to drain water and test chlorine residuals, but as the water continues to drain out, so does the patience of residents.

“Even when I lived in Houston during Hurricane Harvey, we only had to boil water for two days... and look at how big Houston is,” said Melissa Jackson-Lytle.

“Yet, it was more efficient than this smaller town.”

Lytle has lived in Killeen for the last three years. While dealing with the winter storm in February was a challenge, she says another extended boil water notice is just as challenging.

“I’m in North Killeen and we’re nowhere close to a grocery store,” she said.

“So, to be able to get bottled water is extremely hard for me because I’ve had multiple back surgeries, I’ve got screws in my ankles.

Bell County Water Control and Improvement District General Manager Rickey Garret says nitrification is happening in the water system, meaning there’s a biological process breaking down the chlorine and disinfectant levels. That leaves the city no choice but to convert the disinfectant water with free chlorine and flush the water. As for the boil water notice, Garrett says it will last through the weekend.

“I believe it will go into next week, just because the time it takes the water to go from our plants to the ends of the systems,” he said.

TCEQ released a statement in response to their involvement with the city of Killeen and helping lift the notice as soon as possible:

TCEQ is continuing to provide assistance to the City of Killeen regarding the low disinfectant residuals. Chloramine (chlorine + ammonia) is an effective disinfectant and persists over a long period of time, particularly in areas with high temperatures. TCEQ requires disinfectant residuals to be maintained above the minimum regulatory requirements (0.2 mg/L free chlorine or 0.5 mg/L chloramine (measured as total chlorine)).

It is a common practice for public water systems to periodically perform a temporary conversion from chloramine disinfectant to free chlorine disinfectant both as a routine operational measure and in response to low chloramine residual levels in the distribution system. Temporary conversion to free chlorine in conjunction with distribution line flushing has been shown to be an effective strategy to ensure adequate disinfection. The chlorine conversion helps the system return to an environment where the disinfectant residual can be maintained.

TCEQ’s Waco Regional Office will conduct a follow up investigation with the City of Killeen to ensure adequate chlorine residuals are maintained following the assistance provided by TCEQ’s TOP staff.

The city and TCEQ add that customers in all areas may experience taste and odor changes as the disinfectant does its work. The conversion will last through November 21.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The high school cafeteria manager at Lorena ISD passed away on October 19 after battling...
Lorena ISD cafeteria manager dies after battling COVID-19
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck involving a stolen vehicle and...
DPS: Driver killed in wreck involving stolen car not yet identified
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Driver fatigue suspected in wreck that killed two people, injured three others
Connally ISD
Connally ISD cafeteria worker died after undergoing medical procedures; not from COVID-19, district says
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Central Texas teacher with face mask
Active COVID-19 cases decreasing in some Central Texas school districts
Texas makes Delta-8 illegal
Central Texas CBD shops react to State designating Delta-8 an illegal substance
Delta-8
CBD stores say state has offered no guidance after decision to make Delta-8 products illegal
STOPit App for students to report bullying, threats
Anonymous tips app for students to report bullying, threats