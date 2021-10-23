Killeen officials say boil water notice could last until at least next week

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality continue to drain water and test chlorine residuals, but as the water continues to drain out, so does the patience of residents.

“Even when I lived in Houston during Hurricane Harvey, we only had to boil water for two days... and look at how big Houston is,” said Melissa Jackson-Lytle.

“Yet, it was more efficient than this smaller town.”

Lytle has lived in Killeen for the last three years. While dealing with the winter storm in February was a challenge, she says another extended boil water notice is just as challenging.

“I’m in North Killeen and we’re nowhere close to a grocery store,” she said.

“So, to be able to get bottled water is extremely hard for me because I’ve had multiple back surgeries, I’ve got screws in my ankles.

Bell County Water Control and Improvement District General Manager Rickey Garret says nitrification is happening in the water system, meaning there’s a biological process breaking down the chlorine and disinfectant levels. That leaves the city no choice but to convert the disinfectant water with free chlorine and flush the water. As for the boil water notice, Garrett says it will last through the weekend.

“I believe it will go into next week, just because the time it takes the water to go from our plants to the ends of the systems,” he said.

TCEQ released a statement in response to their involvement with the city of Killeen and helping lift the notice as soon as possible:

“TCEQ is continuing to provide assistance to the City of Killeen regarding the low disinfectant residuals. Chloramine (chlorine + ammonia) is an effective disinfectant and persists over a long period of time, particularly in areas with high temperatures. TCEQ requires disinfectant residuals to be maintained above the minimum regulatory requirements (0.2 mg/L free chlorine or 0.5 mg/L chloramine (measured as total chlorine)).

It is a common practice for public water systems to periodically perform a temporary conversion from chloramine disinfectant to free chlorine disinfectant both as a routine operational measure and in response to low chloramine residual levels in the distribution system. Temporary conversion to free chlorine in conjunction with distribution line flushing has been shown to be an effective strategy to ensure adequate disinfection. The chlorine conversion helps the system return to an environment where the disinfectant residual can be maintained.

TCEQ’s Waco Regional Office will conduct a follow up investigation with the City of Killeen to ensure adequate chlorine residuals are maintained following the assistance provided by TCEQ’s TOP staff.”

The city and TCEQ add that customers in all areas may experience taste and odor changes as the disinfectant does its work. The conversion will last through November 21.

