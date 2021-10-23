One killed, another injured in Temple motorcycle crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE (12:49 p.m.) -- A person injured in Saturday morning’s motorcycle crash has died.

The Temple Police Department said 23-year-old Lane Macadoo died of his injuries. Next of kin have been notified.

A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries, according to TPD.

The crash is still under investigation.

___________

The Temple Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that happened early Saturday morning and injured the rider.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of West Adams Avenue and Apache Drive.

The rider was transported to Baylor Scott & White with unknown injuries, officials said.

