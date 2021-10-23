Advertisement

‘Stand Down’ event offers services to veterans and those in need

Hundreds gathered at the Killeen Convention Center for Operation Stand Down Central Texas 8th annual Fall Stand Down and Community Triage.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Operation Stand Down Central Texas held its 8th annual Fall Stand down & Community Triage to help those in need.

The Veteran’s Stand Down is a community-based event that helps local homeless and at-risk veterans get the support they need to start living independently.

In the military, a “Stand Down” allows soldiers to take a moment to enjoy warm meals, receive medical care, and enjoy the camaraderie of friends in a safe environment.

Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be provided, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed to ensure safety, including temperature checks, mask-wearing, and social distancing.

The event organizer says helping the homeless helps the community.

“Even if it’s just to say, Hey, I see you, I know you need help come in, have to have something to eat, get it, get a coat, get a sleeping bag,” said Joann Courtland, Director Operation Stand Down Central Texas. “If we can help them get back on our feet, it’ll make our community stronger.”

A dedicated team of military veterans and civilians, including the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, Habitat for Humanity, operation phantom support, and others, were on hand to help give information to those in need.

The event, which happens twice a year, provides the homeless community with a hot meal, haircut, medical screening, clothes, and other resources.

For more information, please contact Operation Stand Down Central Texas at 254-681-8522.

