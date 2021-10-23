Advertisement

Students, help out community for National Make A Difference Day

Ellison High School JROTC conducts community clean-up efforts.
Ellison High School JROTC conducts community clean-up efforts.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Students and staff with Ellison high school got involved with the community on Saturday for National Make a Difference Day.

This event is part of the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps’ community service project. The students will work together to improve the school and community by beautifying the areas.

Ellison High School Senior Army Instructor Colonel Darrell Aubrey shares that their biannual service projects “gives the Cadets an opportunity to give back to the community and do their part to keep their neighborhood clean and safe.”

While their service falls on a national day, the cadets are no strangers giving back to their community.

Senior Penelope Esparza said it feels great to help keep the school clean for everyone.

“It definitely feels great. Like to say that the Eagle Battalion participated in cleaning up the school and have other students come back to see that the school is clean.”

The mission of the JROTC program is to “motivate young people to become better citizens.” Col. Aubrey explains an essential piece of this is to be connected to the community and school – instilling a sense of pride and ownership in the cadets. In turn, the students serve as role models to their fellow students on campus.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

