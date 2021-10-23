Advertisement

Temple Police search for robbery suspect

Temple Police search for robbery suspect
Temple Police search for robbery suspect(Temple PD)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for a male suspect involved in a robbery that occurred Saturday morning in the 600 block of N. 3rd Street.

Around 2 a.m., the suspect entered the store and took some cash then left on foot, officials said.

The suspect was described as a male with a gray hoodie and black pants.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Driver fatigue suspected in wreck that killed two people, injured three others
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck involving a stolen vehicle and...
DPS: Driver killed in wreck involving stolen car not yet identified
Overnight Waco Shooting Kills 1
Man shot, killed in Waco; suspects sought
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Police on Friday identified Estevan Segura, of Harker Heights, Texas, as the man who was...
Suspect in hit-and-run collision surrenders to Copperas Cove Police

Latest News

Temple Police investigate motorcycle crash that injured one person.
Temple Police investigate motorcycle crash, one injured
As the water continues to drain out, so does the patience of residents.
Killeen officials say boil water notice could last until at least next week
The city of Killeen and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality continue to drain water...
Killeen officials say boil water notice could last until at least next week
Central Texas teacher with face mask
Active COVID-19 cases decreasing in some Central Texas school districts