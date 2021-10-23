Temple Police search for robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for a male suspect involved in a robbery that occurred Saturday morning in the 600 block of N. 3rd Street.

Around 2 a.m., the suspect entered the store and took some cash then left on foot, officials said.

The suspect was described as a male with a gray hoodie and black pants.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

