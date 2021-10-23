Advertisement

Thousands come to Waco to compete in Ironman races

The city hosted Ironman 70.3 races in 2018 and 2019, but this year it'll also add a full...
The city hosted Ironman 70.3 races in 2018 and 2019, but this year it'll also add a full Ironman 140.6 race spanning Saturday and Sunday.(KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The banks of the Brazos River will be filled all weekend long with spectators watching some of the fittest athletes complete the Ironman Waco race.

The city hosted Ironman 70.3 races in 2018 and 2019, but this year it’ll also add a full Ironman 140.6 race spanning Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day Ironman race in Waco is the first ever in the United States, according to Ironman Regional Director Scott Langen.

Participants on Saturday began their race swimming a route on the Brazos river, then they complete 112-mile bike ride and finally a 26.2-mile run.

Ironman officials said about 1,000 people registered to participate in Saturday’s full triathlon and another 2,000 will participate in the Ironman 70.3 races.

Participants come from 47 states and 32 countries, regions and territories to participate in the Waco race.

Langen said his Ironman team estimates the race weekend will bring about $10 million to Waco and surrounding areas.

Hotels in the area near Indian Springs Park, where the Ironman tent village in set up, are all fully booked. On Saturday restaurants in the downtown area were full of spectators and others drawn in by the race.

Ironman organizers say although they’ve had more than 1,000 volunteers sign up to help, they need more. Langen says the Ironman organization will donate about $45,000 to local charities in honor of the volunteers who help put the race together.

People or groups interested in volunteering should visit www.ironman.com/im-waco.

