Vista College files for bankruptcy protection

The bankruptcy by their parent company, Computer Career Center, is happening in Delaware.
Vista College is part of a Chapter 7 Bankruptcy filing.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Vista College students and staff have more questions and potential legal challenges to contend with. The now-shuttered school has now filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy by their parent company, Computer Career Center, is happening in Delaware. Chapter 7 means they will be in liquidation, which will make it harder for employees and students to get any money from the company.

Kolin Wilkins only had five weeks left before he would have finished the Medical Billing and Coding program at Vista College. Now he can’t get his transcripts or answers.

”I do know they’re filing for bankruptcy, so I’m going through a veterans group to pursue a lawsuit with them,” he said.

Chapter 7 Bankruptcy is another blow to his instructor, Yolanda Beavers, and her husband Don.

“I was the longest employed instructor. I was there when they opened,” she said,

They were both instructors at Vista and say they are owed thousands of dollars in pay. She’s not happy with how Vista College has treated students and employees.

”For us, it’s a really big deal because we’re both employed there. So it’s a double whammy on us, no income at all. We’re having to think of other things to do and scrambling for jobs,” said Yolanda Beavers.

“I hope they lose sleep because of what they’ve done to people, the students,” added Don Beavers.

Roy Brantley is a College Station attorney who handles employment cases. Brantley suggested people impacted by Vista’s shutdown contact the Delaware State Bar at (302) 658-5279 and ask for a bankruptcy attorney.

“A chapter 7 is they’re liquidating everything and they’re going to sell everything off to pay their debts,” said Brantley. “Let me address the students. First, try to get whatever transcripts you have. Try to get whatever documents,” he said.

For students with federal loans, he suggests contacting your local congressman’s office.

We have reached out to Vista College CEO Jim Tolbert multiple times after he talked with KBTX back in August. We’ve not heard any official response from him on the bankruptcy filing or sudden closure.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

