WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Marlin police stopped a car Saturday, October 23rd, in the 500 block of Clark Street a little after midnight.

Officers ended up seizing about 45 grams of narcotics.

Methamphetamine, cocaine, and other things used to distribute narcotics were among the items taken.

The suspect was arrested and charged with a first degree felony.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.