3 displaced after house fire

A house fire on Sunday, Oct. 24, in Temple displaced three occupants. All were able to make it out without injury.(Temple Fire & Rescue, social media)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - First responders continue to investigate a house fire in Temple that left three occupants displaced.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in the 400 block of North 8th Street. Crews arrived to find the the front of the house on fire.

The flames were also igniting a vehicle and other material in the front yard.

Firefighters were able to get everything under control within the hour, according to officials. The three occupants were able to make it out of the house without being harmed.

