3 displaced after house fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - First responders continue to investigate a house fire in Temple that left three occupants displaced.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in the 400 block of North 8th Street. Crews arrived to find the the front of the house on fire.

The flames were also igniting a vehicle and other material in the front yard.

Firefighters were able to get everything under control within the hour, according to officials. The three occupants were able to make it out of the house without being harmed.

