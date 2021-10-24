Apartment shooting leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation continues into what led to a Waco apartment shooting that left a 51-year-old man hospitalized and a 43-year-old woman dead.

Officers with the Waco Police Department were called to a shooting on Sunday, Oct. 24, at a complex in the 3500 block of West Waco Drive.

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to an area hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Police also found a woman with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of both have not been released at this time. There is no threat to the public, according to police.

Investigators believe this may be related to domestic violence.

No other information is available at this time.

