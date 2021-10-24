Advertisement

Apartment shooting leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

Waco police and other emergency responders were dispatched to a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Casa...
Waco police and other emergency responders were dispatched to a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Casa West Apartments in the 3500 block of Waco Drive.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation continues into what led to a Waco apartment shooting that left a 51-year-old man hospitalized and a 43-year-old woman dead.

Officers with the Waco Police Department were called to a shooting on Sunday, Oct. 24, at a complex in the 3500 block of West Waco Drive.

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to an area hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Police also found a woman with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of both have not been released at this time. There is no threat to the public, according to police.

Investigators believe this may be related to domestic violence.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck involving a stolen vehicle and...
Driver of stolen car killed in wreck identified
Temple Police investigate motorcycle crash that injured one person.
One killed, another injured in Temple motorcycle crash
Killeen police investigate overnight shooting
1 hospitalized after Central Texas shooting
Temple Police search for robbery suspect
Temple Police search for robbery suspect
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Driver fatigue suspected in wreck that killed two people, injured three others

Latest News

Falls County Sheriff's Office investigates single car rollover.
Local police investigate a single car rollover that injured 1
About 45 grams of narcotics seized in Marlin drug bust.
1 arrested in local drug bust
Killeen police investigate overnight shooting
1 hospitalized after Central Texas shooting
Ellison High School JROTC conducts community clean-up efforts.
Students, help out community for National Make A Difference Day