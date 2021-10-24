Dozen gather for annual breast cancer awareness walk

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A meetup and walk event Sunday brought together dozens of breast cancer survivors and advocates.

The Susan G. Komen Central Texas chapter hosted the More Than Pink Walk. The walk this year was virtual because of COVID-19 precautions.

But, the group still invited survivors and advocates out for an in-person meet-up and optional walk around the lake near Legends Crossing in Waco.

“From my bouts with cancer I learned that you need help,” said Marcy Thomas, a three-time breast cancer survivor. “Whether or not you can be here physically when you’re going through it, this community is important and just knowing you’re not alone.”

Survivors and advocates got to take photos at the pink balloon arch, write the names of loved ones and friends who battled breast cancer in the Honor and Memoriam area, add footsteps to the Painted Pink Path and grab survivor goodie bags.

The meet up was part of Komen’s largest fundraiser of the year. Those unable to participate can still help by donating at Komen.org/CentralTXWalk.

