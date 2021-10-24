Exotic Animal and Pet Expo takes place in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - As you entered Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center this weekend, the first things to catch your eye were rows and rows of tables stretching into the back of the room with dozens of people walking between them.

On either side, right in front where we stand, are hundreds of small containers containing snakes, lizards, turtles, and more.

The expo was full of people looking through all the tables, from veteran reptile collectors to young children who just wanted a chance at holding one.

Vendors, like Luis Martinez, from Bay Area Exotic Pets in La Porte, TX, can educate the public about the animals they raise and sell.

“Its all was good to come in and educating first and foremost,” said Martinez, “and then at the end of the day, you know, when somebody finds their newfound love, it’s always great when they take it back home.”

Organizers say the show is a fun, family-friendly event designed to introduce exotic pets to more people and give them a place to purchase these unique animals and become a part of a community.

“Having a community of people who are all like-minded that have the customer’s best interest and as well as the animal’s best interests in mind is what this these shows are all about,” said Shawn Gray, owner of HERPS.

One young exotic pet owner says you need to learn about owning a bearded dragon.

“When I put Moss in her cage, she... Started eating it, so we had to take it out. I didn’t expect that,” said Athena Gutierrez, Pet owner.

The show had everything from monitor and Tegu lizards to snake morphs like the ball python, gecko species, axolotls, Spanish ribbed newts, poison dart frogs and turtles.

A Tegu lizard has been by far the coolest thing I have got to hold this week. Thanks, Bay Area Exotic Pets LLC HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Shows Posted by Eric Franklin KWTX on Sunday, October 24, 2021

For more information on the HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show, visit their website.

