Get Ready For A Summer Flashback To Start The Week

We’ll be in the low to mid 80′s until sunset with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures dip to the low to mid 70′s afterwards, with morning lows in the mid to upper 60′s to start your Monday. Abundant sunshine will bring us summer-like highs in the low to mid 90′s Monday afternoon, and some record-breaking heat is certainly possible. Highs back off a little into the mid to upper 80′s Tuesday before our cold front arrives early Wednesday morning.

The front will bring scattered storms to the area, but everything is expected to clear up by early Wednesday afternoon. After the front moves out we’ll have highs in the mid 70′s Wednesday afternoon with dew points dropping drastically. We keep highs in the mid 70′s going into Halloweekend, so we’ll get to enjoy fall-like weather for the Baylor game and Halloween!

