Advertisement

Get Ready For Summer-Like Highs Before Our Next Front Gets Here

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morning lows will be right around 70°. A couple spotty showers will be possible midday Sunday, but otherwise we’ll be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs getting into the upper 80′s during the afternoon.

Our warmest day will be Monday as highs will be around 90° during the afternoon along with clear, blue skies. However, clouds return after as our next cold front approaches, bringing some spotty rain to the area Tuesday evening. The best rain chances will be Tuesday night going into Wednesday, when the front moves through. By midday Wednesday we’ll have fall-like weather back in our area, with highs in the upper 70′s during the afternoon. The beautiful weather sticks around through Halloweekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck involving a stolen vehicle and...
Driver of stolen car killed in wreck identified
Temple Police investigate motorcycle crash that injured one person.
One killed, another injured in Temple motorcycle crash
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Driver fatigue suspected in wreck that killed two people, injured three others
Temple Police search for robbery suspect
Temple Police search for robbery suspect
Delta-8
CBD stores say state has offered no guidance after decision to make Delta-8 products illegal

Latest News

Get Read For Summer-Like Heat Before Our Front Arrives
FastCast
It’ll Feel Like Summer Pretty Soon.....Then We Jump Back Into Fall
It'll Feel Like Summer Pretty Soon, But Then We Switch Back To Fall
FastCast
Gradually Heating Up This Weekend Before Our Next Front