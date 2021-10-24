Late September hangs around until a strong mid-week front arrives

Believe it or not, we’re just a week away from Halloween but the temperatures outside today and for the next few days will feel a LOT more like mid-to-late September. Thankfully though, cooler temperatures are on the way mid-week as a strong cold front slides through the area dropping temperatures and bringing us some rain. Morning clouds, isolated drizzle, and some fog should stick around through mid-morning but afternoon temperatures will be warming quickly after the sunshine returns later today. We’re expecting temperatures to warm into the mid-to-upper 80s for highs. It wouldn’t surprise me if there were a few low 90s for high temperatures and, of course, the heat index could climb as high as about 94°! A very weak front clips the northern half of our area so in Bosque, Hill, parts of Limestone, northern McLennan and Coryell Counties, we may start out Monday morning in the mid-60s. Everyone else, you’re stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s with thankfully clear skies. Skies stay clear all Monday allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s again. We’re going to be back near 70° Tuesday morning with late-day highs slightly cooler in the mid-to-upper 80s. The small drop in highs Tuesday is thanks to partly-to-mostly cloudy skies hanging around all day ahead of a potent mid-week storm system.

We’re expecting an overnight cold front to swing through Tuesday into Wednesday bringing us high rain chances, close to 50%, as the front arrives. Some storms may be on the strong side with gusty winds being the primary threat. Isolated instances of hail are possible too and while not zero, the chances for a stray tornado are low. The line of storms swings through as early as 11 PM but more likely around 1 AM. The fast-moving front should bring the rain to a close quickly from west to east and we’re likely going to see many spots drying out by 7 AM before the entire area dries out before lunch time. Temperatures quickly drop behind the front and we’re expecting a mix of 60s and 70s in the morning depending on where the cold front is. Late day highs should reach the low-to-mid 70s with clearing skies and west winds gusting between 20 and 30 MPH. The cold front departs the area but the parent low pressure system will be very close to our area keeping winds very gusty. We’re expecting winds Thursday to gust between 30 and 45 MPH during the day. The strong north winds will keep cooler and drier air around. Morning temperatures from Thursday through next Tuesday drop into the 40s and low-to-mid 50s with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 70s Thursday and Friday staying in the mid-to-upper 70s this weekend and into next week.

