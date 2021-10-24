Advertisement

Local police investigate a single car rollover that injured 1

Falls County Sheriff's Office investigates single car rollover.
Falls County Sheriff's Office investigates single car rollover.(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Chilton VFD and Golinda VFD responded to a report of a crash on Highway 77, north of Highway 7 overnight.

When they arrived they found a critically injured male inside of a vehicle that had rolled over.

A Lott police officer and deputy began life saving measures on him, while Chilton VFD and Golinda VFD used the Jaws of life to cut the man out.

AMR then transported the driver to the hospital.

The Texas Department of Public safety and the Falls County Sheriffs Office continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

