Police identify Waco woman who shot man, then shot herself dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday identified Tafara Joiner, 43, of Waco, as the woman who allegedly shot herself dead after shooting a man.

The victim, described only as a 51-year-old man, was shot multiple times and is recovering at the hospital, Waco Police said.

The incident, believed to be the result of a domestic disturbance, is being investigated as an aggravated assault and suicide, police said.

Officers with the Waco Police Department were called to the shooting on Sunday, October 24 at a complex in the 3500 block of West Waco Drive.

Police found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Joiner, also found with gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

