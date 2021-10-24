Community hosts benefit for young woman battling rare disorder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young Central Texas woman battling a rare neurodegenerative disorder was honored by her community with a silent auction and fundraiser Sunday.

Madison Hardwick, a 21-year-old West resident, was diagnosed with Friedreich Ataxia, a rare neurodegenerative disorder in which patients slowly lose their coordination over time. With no cure, Hardwick said she didn’t have any courage after being diagnosed at 17.

“The first six months of the diagnosis I really didn’t want to accept it,” said Madison Hardwick. “I just avoided it and didn’t want anyone to talk about it. Then later on, I kind of found strength by accepting it as part of who I am.”

A part of her that had to be shared with the world. She began to raise awareness of the disorder through social media and her community.

She highlighted the stages she has been through so far and working through physical therapy. Her mother, Bobbie Hardwick, said she could not be prouder.

“It’s difficult to deal with, knowing that there’s nothing you can do for your child,” said Bobbie Hardwick. “At that age, I don’t think I could’ve dealt with something like this. I always tell her she’s a lot stronger than me.”

Today, Madison needs help to walk.

Because there is no cure, her insurance will eventually stop the physical therapy. But that has not stopped her community from raising thousands of dollars so she can afford the care.

While the future remains unknown, Madison hopes that her actions will make a difference.

“I just want to be strong for everyone,” said Madison Hardwick. “I will never sit back, take this disease and let it just happen to me. I will fight it until my last day.”

More information on Hardwick’s disorder and donations can be found on the Miracles for Madison Facebook page.

