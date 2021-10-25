Advertisement

Baylor Scott & White Health pushes back deadline for employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest
FILE PHOTO: Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest(KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas  (KWTX) - The largest non-profit health system in Texas has extended its COVID-19 vaccination deadline for employees.

Officials at Baylor Scott & White Health confirmed to KWTX Monday the vaccination deadline for employees and providers has been extended to November 15.

“We remain committed to protecting patients, colleagues and communities through our fully vaccinated workforce policy,” hospital officials said in a statement. 

“As of Oct. 13, 99% of our workforce is now in compliance.  We are focused on closing the gap and have decided to extend the employee and provider vaccination deadline to Nov. 15.”

The previous deadline was October 1.

No specific explanation for the extension was given.

The extension brings BSW closer to the Ascension Providence vaccine deadline of November 12.

Waco Family Medicine’s vaccine mandate went into effect September 30.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police and other emergency responders were dispatched to a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Casa...
Apartment shooting leaves woman dead, man hospitalized
About 45 grams of narcotics seized in Marlin drug bust.
1 arrested in local drug bust
Killeen police investigate overnight shooting
Man hospitalized after Central Texas shooting
Falls County Sheriff's Office investigates single car rollover.
Local police investigate rollover that injured man
(File)
Man struck, killed by vehicle after gunman opens fire near trail ride party

Latest News

Delta-8
CBD stores say state has offered no guidance after decision to make Delta-8 products illegal
Kindergarten students work at their desks at Blanco Vista Elementary School in San Marcos.
Texas schools started this year with record high coronavirus cases, but weekly totals have now declined
Connally ISD
Connally ISD cafeteria worker died after undergoing medical procedures; not from COVID-19, district says
The high school cafeteria manager at Lorena ISD passed away on October 19 after battling...
Lorena ISD cafeteria manager dies after battling COVID-19