Bears jump to No. 16 in latest AP Poll

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears continue to climb in the college football rankings.

Despite having a bye this weekend, the Bears moved up four spots to No. 16.

Baylor is 6-1 this season, and has beat two ranked teams (BYU and Iowa State).

Oklahoma State, the only team to beat Baylor this season, fell to No. 15 after losing to Iowa State over the weekend.

Baylor hosts Texas at McLane Stadium this coming Saturday.

The Longhorns are no longer ranked, but did receive some votes.

Full rankings:

Georgia (7-0) – Last week: 1 Cincinnati (7-0) – Last week: 2 Alabama (7-1) — Last week: 4 Oklahoma (8-0) – Last week: 3 Ohio State (6-1) – Last week: 5 Michigan (7-0)– Last week: 6 Oregon (6-1) — Last week 10 Michigan State (7-0)– Last week: 9 Iowa (6-1) – Last week: 11 Ole Miss (6-1) – Last week: 12 Notre Dame (6-1) – Last week: 13 Kentucky (6-1) – Last week: 15 Wake Forest (7-0) — Last week: 16 Texas A&M (6-2) – Last week: 17 Oklahoma State (6-1) — Last week: 8 Baylor (6-1) — Last week 20 Pittsburgh (5-1) – Last week: 23 Auburn (5-2) — Last week: 23 SMU (7-0) – Last week: 21 Penn State (5-2) — Last week: 7 San Diego State (6-0) – Last week: 22 Iowa State (5-2) — Last week: NR UTSA (8-0) — Last week: 24 Coastal Carolina (6-1): Last week: 14 BYU (5-2) — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1

