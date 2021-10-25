Boy who twice defeated brain cancer is granted two wishes in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thanks to the generosity of Central Texans, an 8-year-old boy from Kansas who has battled brain cancer twice lived out two dreams over the weekend in Central Texas, one at a local ranch hunting and the other in the front seat of a race car at the HOT Speedway.

The wishes were granted, in part, for Brendan Hemphill of Kansas City, by the JMB Fishing Foundation, a local nonprofit with a mission to make a difference in the lives of others.

“Brendan is a 2-time brain cancer survivor,” JMB Fishing Foundation founder Jimmy Bennett said. “His smile can brighten the darkest room. His dream was to go on a ram hunt and then to ride in a race car.”

Brendan flew into Central Texas to live out two dreams, including going on a hunting trip. (Courtesy Photos)

Brendan flew to Central Texas on Thursday, October 21 on the first commercial flight he’d ever taken. All other flights the little boy has been on were related to his medical care.

Doctors first discovered a tumor in Brendan’s brain when he was one. He had surgery to remove it but another tumor returned when Brendan was five years old.

Doctors were able to remove the cancer from that tumor, but a portion of the tumor, which is non-cancerous, remained inoperable.

As of now, Branden is considered cancer free, but his chances of growing and developing normally are slim, doctors say.

Bennett learned about Brendan’s dreams from another nonprofit in Missouri, which also has a mission to help kids in tough situations enjoy the great outdoors.

Randy Thornton, with the Central Missouri Chapter of Hope Outdoors, teamed up with Bennett to make it happen and traveled to Central Texas to watch it play out in person.

Brendan got to meet Mills County Sherriff Clint Hammonds, who deputized him. (Courtesy Photo)

The nonprofits and their friends rolled out the red carpet for the Kansas boy.

The fun started Thursday with a stop at the Mills County Sherriff’s Office where Sherriff Clint Hammonds deputized Brendan.

The boy then visited Game Warden Richard Whitt who made him an honorary Game Warden.

While in Central Texas, Brendan visited Game Warden Richard Whitt, who made him an honorary Game Warden. (Courtesy Photos)

From there, Brendan was invited to hunt at Honey Ranch in Goldthwaite, Texas by Tommy and Lana Honey, the owners of Honey’s Roofing.

“Turns out, Brendan is quite the hunter, because Friday afternoon he connected with the ram of a lifetime,” Bennett said.

And the excitement didn’t end there.

Brendan "connected with the ram of a lifetime" while hunting at the Honey Ranch in Goldthwaite, Texas. (Courtesy Photo)

Brenden was invited to ride in the front seat of a race car at the HOT Speedway in Elm Mott Saturday night.

He toured the pit area, climbed in several cars and eventually got to make a few laps with driver Billy Vest.

“It’s probably going to feel really cool.” Branden said as he prepared to take off. “They made some mud, and it’s gonna ride around in the mud.”

Brendan (orange shirt) was invited to ride in the front seat of a race car at the HOT Speedway in Elm Mott Saturday night. (Courtesy Photo)

“It means a lot to him,” Thornton said. “He was really looking forward to this. This is an opportunity that most adults don’t even get the chance to do and this little kid is going to get the opportunity. We call him the storyteller and he’ll be telling stories about this for years to come.”

Branden returned home on a flight Sunday but he and Bennett won’t be seperated for long.

On Wednesday, Bennett is taking a dozen families from Texas who are battling different challanges to attend Hope Outdoors Youth Hunt in Holden, MO.

Brendan and his family will also attend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.