Advertisement

Central Texans invited to attend services for unaccompanied veteran

FILE PHOTO: A ceremony for an unaccompanied veteran at the Central Texas State Veterans...
FILE PHOTO: A ceremony for an unaccompanied veteran at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. (Photo by Alex Gibbs)(KWTX)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A United States Navy Veteran will be laid to rest on Tuesday and, since he has no immediate family, Central Texans are urged to show to pray and bid him farewell.

Richard Leon Humphreys served in the Navy from June 29, 1970 through October 25, 1972.

The public is invited to the unaccompanied veteran burial on Wednesday Oct. 26 at 11 am.

Humphreys will be be given full military honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 TX-195 in Killeen.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police and other emergency responders were dispatched to a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Casa...
Police identify Waco woman who shot man, then shot herself dead
About 45 grams of narcotics seized in Marlin drug bust.
1 arrested in local drug bust
Killeen police investigate overnight shooting
Man hospitalized after Central Texas shooting
(File)
Man struck, killed by vehicle after gunman opens fire near trail ride party
Falls County Sheriff's Office investigates single car rollover.
Local police investigate rollover that injured man

Latest News

Work continues as the City of Killeen remains under a boil water notice.
Nearly a week in, Killeen residents still don’t know when boil water advisory will be lifted
Temple College President, Dr. Chrisitna Ponce, teas of on the first hole.
Johnson Brothers Ford hosts annual golf tournament to benefit Temple College Foundation
The Temple Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host its 37th Annual Military & First...
Temple Chamber of Commerce to honor service members and first responders
Temple College Foundation golf tournament
Temple College Foundation holds annual fundraiser