Central Texans invited to attend services for unaccompanied veteran

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A United States Navy Veteran will be laid to rest on Tuesday and, since he has no immediate family, Central Texans are urged to show to pray and bid him farewell.

Richard Leon Humphreys served in the Navy from June 29, 1970 through October 25, 1972.

The public is invited to the unaccompanied veteran burial on Wednesday Oct. 26 at 11 am.

Humphreys will be be given full military honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 TX-195 in Killeen.

