Cold front brings strong storms & cooler temperatures!

We are on pace for one of the warmest Octobers on record. The warm weather holds on for your Tuesday, but changes arrive with a cold front that should push through Central Texas early Wednesday morning. This cold front will bring Central Texas a high chance of rain and a pretty good chance of strong storms too. . This front shouldn’t arrive until after midnight Wednesday morning. The highest strong storm hazard comes from strong wind gusts which may be between 50 and 65 MPH in the strongest storms. An isolated spin-up tornado is possible, but the overall threat looks to be rather limited.

KWTX Weather App (KWTX)

Wednesday cold front should be out of our area by around noon. Behind the front we will see gusty northwest winds usher in cooler and drier air into our area. We’re expecting highs to only reach the mid-70s Wednesday with highs staying in the low-to-mid 70s through the end of the work week. Winds will greatly increase behind the front. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The drier and cooler air hangs around through the weekend but we’ll warm up above normal early next week before a potentially stronger front moves through next Monday or Tuesday. This front is going to be focused more toward the Southeastern U.S., but it should bring a significant shot of cooler air to us locally. High temperatures may drop into the upper 60s or maybe even cooler than that late next week.

