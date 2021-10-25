Hang on, y’all! Only two more days of warm temperatures before fall air arrives & sticks around

I think we’re all getting sick and tired of the warm and humid mornings and the uncomfortably warm afternoon temperatures. Our average low temperature has dipped into the low 50s but we haven’t seen a low in the 50s since last Tuesday morning. Better and much more seasonable weather is coming but we’ll have to get through two more warm and generally humid days. A very weak front is easing into the area this morning. Although the front washes away today, it’ll bring us a small morning temperature drop and a small humidity drop too. Morning temperatures start out in the mid-to-upper 60s with clear skies. We’ll see a few mid-morning clouds, but sunshine should return late this morning and hang around for the remainder of the afternoon. The sunshine will unfortunately boost temperatures into the upper 80s and even some low 90s late this afternoon. Today’s record high of 94°, set in 1992, is going to be safe, but we’re way too close to the record high for our liking! A big surge of humidity moves back into Central Texas tonight and we’ll start Tuesday with clouds, potentially some drizzle, and potentially some fog too with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs warm right back into the mid-to-upper 80s with more clouds than sunshine. All of this is ahead of a strong front moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The overnight cold front will bring Central Texas a high chance of rain and a pretty good chance of strong storms too. The severe weather risk is a level 1 for most of the area but rises to a level 2 ‘slight’ right west of I-35 and also in the Brazos Valley. This front shouldn’t arrive until after midnight Wednesday morning but could move in as early as 11 PM west of Highway 281 Tuesday night. This line of storms will be quickly moving so the potential for hail is low. The highest strong storm hazard comes from strong wind gusts which may be between 50 and 65 MPH in the strongest storms. An isolated spin-up tornado is possible too however the tornado chances are limited. The front quickly moves through the area overnight and early Wednesday morning and should clear the area by 10 AM. For the I-35 corridor, the storms should clear before sunrise. After the front passes in, significantly drier air will move in, skies will clear, and temperatures will be cooler! We’re expecting highs to only reach the mid-70s Wednesday with highs staying in the low-to-mid 70s through the end of the work week. Winds will greatly increase behind the front. West winds Wednesday will gust close to 30 MPH with northwesterly winds increasing Thursday gusting between 30 and 40 MPH. Even two days behind the front on Friday, winds may still gust close to 30 MPH. The drier and cooler air hangs around through the weekend but we’ll warm up above normal early next week before a potentially stronger front moves through next Monday or Tuesday. This front is going to be focused more toward the Southeastern U.S., but it should bring a significant shot of cooler air to us locally. High temperatures may drop into the upper 60s or maybe even cooler than that late next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.