Advertisement

‘Horrific’: Child’s skeletal remains had been inside Houston-area apartment for months

Three abandoned juveniles also found inside apartment unit
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he had never seen such a 'horrific' case in all his...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he had never seen such a 'horrific' case in all his years in law enforcement.(Harris County Sheriff's Office Twitter)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Sheriff’s deputies in Harris County on Sunday found the skeletal remains of a child inside an apartment unit and investigators believe the child may have been dead up to a year.

“Very horrific situation out here. Very tragic. I have been in this business a very long time and I have never heard of anything like this,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The gruesome discovery was made Sunday at an apartment unit located in a complex at 3535 Green Crest near Addicks Clodine Road and the Westpark Tollway.

Gonzalez said three juveniles - ages 15, 10 and seven - were abandoned at the apartment unit and had been alone for “an extended period of time.”

The skeletal remains found inside the unit had also been there for an extended period of time, Gonzalez said.

KTRK in Houston reported the skeletal remains belong to a 9-year-old boy and it was the 15-year-old juvenile in the apartment who called 911 to report his brother had been dead inside the apartment for months.

Late Sunday night, KTRK reported investigators had located the mother of the children and her boyfriend. Both are being interviewed by law enforcement officers.

The children reportedly showed signs of malnourishment and are receiving treatment, KTRK reported.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck involving a stolen vehicle and...
Driver of stolen car killed in wreck identified
Killeen police investigate overnight shooting
Man hospitalized after Central Texas shooting
About 45 grams of narcotics seized in Marlin drug bust.
1 arrested in local drug bust
Falls County Sheriff's Office investigates single car rollover.
Local police investigate rollover that injured man
Temple Police investigate motorcycle crash that injured one person.
One killed, another injured in Temple motorcycle crash

Latest News

Strangers pulls athlete with cerebral palsy through Ironman
Stranger pulls athlete with cerebral palsy through Ironman
Community hosts fundraiser for young woman with rare disorder
Community hosts fundraiser for young woman with rare disorder
Dozens gather for annual breast cancer awareness walk
Dozens gather for annual breast cancer awareness walk
A young boy exams snakes at the HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Shows in Temple.
Exotic Animal and Pet Expo takes place in Central Texas