‘Horrific’: Child’s skeletal remains had been inside Houston-area apartment for months

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Sheriff’s deputies in Harris County on Sunday found the skeletal remains of a child inside an apartment unit and investigators believe the child may have been dead up to a year.

“Very horrific situation out here. Very tragic. I have been in this business a very long time and I have never heard of anything like this,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The gruesome discovery was made Sunday at an apartment unit located in a complex at 3535 Green Crest near Addicks Clodine Road and the Westpark Tollway.

Gonzalez said three juveniles - ages 15, 10 and seven - were abandoned at the apartment unit and had been alone for “an extended period of time.”

The skeletal remains found inside the unit had also been there for an extended period of time, Gonzalez said.

KTRK in Houston reported the skeletal remains belong to a 9-year-old boy and it was the 15-year-old juvenile in the apartment who called 911 to report his brother had been dead inside the apartment for months.

Late Sunday night, KTRK reported investigators had located the mother of the children and her boyfriend. Both are being interviewed by law enforcement officers.

The children reportedly showed signs of malnourishment and are receiving treatment, KTRK reported.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez updating media at 3535 Green Crest. Three juveniles were found alone in a home, along with a deceased juvenile. Homicide investigators long with CPS and Child Abuse investigators are on scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/SpJXHbBswy — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.