Local kids find urn of baby ashes

An urn, believed to be of a baby boy's ashes, has been found in Temple where the community is...
An urn, believed to be of a baby boy's ashes, has been found in Temple where the community is trying to to find the parents for its safe return.(Courtesy photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman in Temple needs help finding the owners of an urn with a baby boy’s ashes inside.

Stephanie Solorio says her nephew and his friend were walking home from a baseball field when they found a box filled with a child’s urn and a photograph with a note.

The note reads: “Our sweet angel baby Weston James Wolff. Daddy, mommy and twin Bubba Creston miss you.”

The photograph is of a baby’s feet, written with a date of 8-2-20.

Anyone who knows who the urn belongs to is asked to contact the Temple Police Dept. at (254) 298-5500.

