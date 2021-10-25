Man struck, killed by vehicle after gunman opens fire near trail ride party

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man during a trail ride party and believe the incident is gang-related.

The man was run over shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Orchard Lane.

Investigators said a man dressed in camouflage, armed with an AK-47, opened fire during the party.

A person at the scene attempted to drive away, but ended up striking a man at the party with a vehicle.

Police said the man who was struck and killed by the vehicle was the target of the rounds fired by the gunman.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest soon after he was run over and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office believe the shooting was “an incident of gang retaliation.”

The investigation is ongoing. No further information regarding the victim or the gunman was provided.

