Nearly a week in, Killeen residents still don’t know when boil water advisory will be lifted

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly a week after it was first issued, the City of Killeen remains under a boil water notice and the timeline for restoration of potable water service is less clear.

The notice was issued because the city found higher levels of chlorine residuals than the state is comfortable with.

Last week, the city said a clearer picture of when the notice would be lifted would come on Monday, October 25.

In a morning update, however, the city said there is too much data to send off to get a clear timeline from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Residents across Killeen are feeling the impact, but those most impacted the most may be restaurants and similar establishments.

“This is the first time, actually, I can recall in the 17 years that we’ve been in business here that we’ve had this issue,” said Hensan Timo, owner of C&H Hawaiian Grill.

Timo is luckier than some because he has not been forced to close down. He said he is expecting to lose some money because he cannot serve drinks to his customers.

“If you go back about a week ago, you can pretty much figure out how much revenue it’s costing us,” said Timo.

There is also frustration in not getting clear answers from the city when the noticed was first issued.

“Quite frankly, we didn’t even know about it until like a day-or-two later,” said Timo.

That is an issue many other residents reported.

Killeen City Representative Melisa Brown said the city is doing all it can to get the message out to as many people as possible.

She said that was one of the same frustrations from February’s winter storm.

“This time, our communication is a lot better,” said Brown.

In the coming days, residents will continue to see employees working throughout the city.

“We’re beginning to push that water out through the system,” said Jeffrey Reynolds, director of public works. “You’re going to see guys out flushing. Public work staff will be flushing hydrants, pulling samples. As soon as we can get this boil water notice lifted after testing we will do so.”

“Cost is not a factor at this moment,” said Brown. “Whatever needs to be done to get through this crisis and get the water quality back to where it needs to be is what we’re going to do.”

That does not mean there will not be cost issues with those trying to make a living.

“There’s a big drop of business that we’ve seen today,” said Timo. “And I think a lot of this has to do with the fact that we’re still under a boil water requirements.”

The city is now inviting residents to the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, where the boil water notice is on the agenda for discussion. That starts at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

For those who cannot watch in person, a link to the live stream can be found here.

