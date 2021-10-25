Police investigate after man killed in parking lot of local Hooters

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are investigating an accidental death.

According to a Waco Police Dept. spokesman, shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday officers were called to the parking lot of Hooters on Jack Kultgen Fwy.

When they arrived, they found the body of an elderly man in the parking lot.

Following attempts to resuscitate the man, he was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson, officials say.

Upon initial investigation, police say it appears the man’s vehicle broke down and he was working on it in the parking lot when, somehow, it rolled over him and he died as a result.

The investigation is on-going.

