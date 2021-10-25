Advertisement

Report: H-E-B to award $200 bonuses to employees ahead of holiday season

H-E-B on Valley Mills Drive in Waco.
H-E-B on Valley Mills Drive in Waco.(KWTX)
By KWTX News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B is awarding employees with $200 bonuses this holiday season, according to MySanAntonio.com.

The Texas-based grocer reportedly employs more than 100,000 people.

It announced Monday its partners will be receiving a $200 bonus and a coupon for a turkey.

In a statement sent to MySanAntonio, H-E-B said, “This special gift is H-E-B’s way of saying thank you for all the hard work and passionate service our Partners provide each and every day to our customers and the many communities we serve throughout Texas.”

Last year, employees received a $500 bonus from H-E-B to reward their work throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police and other emergency responders were dispatched to a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Casa...
Police identify Waco woman who shot man, then shot herself dead
About 45 grams of narcotics seized in Marlin drug bust.
1 arrested in local drug bust
Killeen police investigate overnight shooting
Man hospitalized after Central Texas shooting
Falls County Sheriff's Office investigates single car rollover.
Local police investigate rollover that injured man
(File)
Man struck, killed by vehicle after gunman opens fire near trail ride party

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
File Photos: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a student wearing a face mask at school.
Judge halts AG Paxton’s lawsuit against Waco and La Vega ISDs over face mask mandates
FILE PHOTO: Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest
Baylor Scott & White Health pushes back deadline for employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
(File)
Man struck, killed by vehicle after gunman opens fire near trail ride party