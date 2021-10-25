Report: H-E-B to award $200 bonuses to employees ahead of holiday season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B is awarding employees with $200 bonuses this holiday season, according to MySanAntonio.com.

The Texas-based grocer reportedly employs more than 100,000 people.

It announced Monday its partners will be receiving a $200 bonus and a coupon for a turkey.

In a statement sent to MySanAntonio, H-E-B said, “This special gift is H-E-B’s way of saying thank you for all the hard work and passionate service our Partners provide each and every day to our customers and the many communities we serve throughout Texas.”

Last year, employees received a $500 bonus from H-E-B to reward their work throughout the pandemic.

