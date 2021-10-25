Road closure to impact Temple drivers for at least three weeks

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple is urging residents to prepare for a road closure that will affect North Pea Ridge Road for the next three weeks.

The city’s engineering department informed residents construction is scheduled to begin the morning of Tuesday, October 26.

Work is reportedly a part of a three-week sanitary sewer project.

During construction, the road will be closed to all through traffic.

Drivers will be detoured to Prairie View Road and Airport Road.

The city is asking drivers to proceed with caution and to pay attention to all traffic signs.

