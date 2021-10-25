Advertisement

Road closure to impact Temple drivers for at least three weeks

Work is reportedly a part of a three-week sanitary sewer project.
Work is reportedly a part of a three-week sanitary sewer project.(Courtesy Photo)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple is urging residents to prepare for a road closure that will affect North Pea Ridge Road for the next three weeks.

The city’s engineering department informed residents construction is scheduled to begin the morning of Tuesday, October 26.

Work is reportedly a part of a three-week sanitary sewer project.

During construction, the road will be closed to all through traffic.

Drivers will be detoured to Prairie View Road and Airport Road.

The city is asking drivers to proceed with caution and to pay attention to all traffic signs.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police and other emergency responders were dispatched to a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Casa...
Police identify Waco woman who shot man, then shot herself dead
About 45 grams of narcotics seized in Marlin drug bust.
1 arrested in local drug bust
Killeen police investigate overnight shooting
Man hospitalized after Central Texas shooting
Falls County Sheriff's Office investigates single car rollover.
Local police investigate rollover that injured man
(File)
Man struck, killed by vehicle after gunman opens fire near trail ride party

Latest News

H-E-B on Valley Mills Drive in Waco.
Report: H-E-B to award $200 bonuses to employees ahead of holiday season
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
File Photos: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a student wearing a face mask at school.
Judge halts AG Paxton’s lawsuit against Waco and La Vega ISDs over face mask mandates
FILE PHOTO: Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest
Baylor Scott & White Health pushes back deadline for employees to get COVID-19 vaccine