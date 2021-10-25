Temple Chamber of Commerce to honor service members and first responders

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host its 37th Annual Military & First Responder Salute on October 26.

This year, organizers are hosting the event as a “drive-thru lunch.”

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Temple Central Fire Station at 201 N. Third Street.

Volunteers will be preparing and serving lunch to military service members and first responders. The chamber said it plans to serve more than three thousand meals.

The event will be sponsored by the American Legion Post #133, H-E-B, and others community organizations.

“This is just one little way that the temple community says thank you to the military, to the first responders, to the front-line health care professionals,” Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry said.

The community, including walk-ups and emergency personnel on their way to work, can stop by for a quick bite while supplies last.

