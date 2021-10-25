Johnson Brothers Ford hosts annual golf tournament to benefit Temple College Foundation

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Johnson Brothers Ford on Monday held its annual golf tournament for the Temple College Foundation.

The tournament raises funds to support students at the college with scholarships and emergency grants.

More than 20 teams participated this year.

“Education is one of the greatest things you can be involved in,” said Harry Adams with Johnson Brother Ford. “Community college is critical because it Creates opportunities that many students would not otherwise.”

Temple College President, Dr. Chrisitna Ponce, said it is all about giving back to the community.

“We’re so grateful for the community and all that they do to help support our students,” Ponce said, “We know that students need support when they’re going to college and the more that we can do, the better.”

“Community members have all come out to play in today’s tournament to help raise as much money as possible because it’s all about giving back,” Ponce further said.

The golf tournament also had several pieces of sports memorabilia for auction. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Temple College Foundation.

