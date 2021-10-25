Advertisement

US soldier in Germany charged in deaths of grandfather, great-grandmother

Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott(Source: Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A U.S. soldier has been brought back to South Carolina from Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago.

Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott, 24, was indicted last week on two counts of murder in Chester County, Sheriff Max Dorsey said in a statement.

Military police in Germany took Scott into custody and he was flown back to the United States this past weekend, Dorsey said.

Gene Rogers, 61, and his 78-year-old mother Billie Rogers were found shot to death in their Richburg home on June 21, 2020, authorities said.

Chester County deputies, state police, the FBI and investigators from the Army and Navy have all been investigating the killings over the past 16 months, the sheriff said.

Scott is at the Chester County jail awaiting a bond hearing. Court records did not indicate if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police and other emergency responders were dispatched to a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Casa...
Police identify Waco woman who shot man, then shot herself dead
About 45 grams of narcotics seized in Marlin drug bust.
1 arrested in local drug bust
Killeen police investigate overnight shooting
Man hospitalized after Central Texas shooting
(File)
Man struck, killed by vehicle after gunman opens fire near trail ride party
Falls County Sheriff's Office investigates single car rollover.
Local police investigate rollover that injured man

Latest News

Police: Idaho mall shooting a traumatic event
Police: Idaho mall shooting a traumatic event
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s...
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
Moderna says a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine generated a robust immune response in...
COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms
Work continues as the City of Killeen remains under a boil water notice.
Nearly a week in, Killeen residents still don’t know when boil water advisory will be lifted
FILE PHOTO: A ceremony for an unaccompanied veteran at the Central Texas State Veterans...
Central Texans invited to attend services for unaccompanied veteran